BERLIN, March 19 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday he had told his
Russian counterpart that a mandate for a mission by Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observers to
Ukraine must be agreed within 24 hours.
Steinmeier told reporters he had spoken to Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Chairman of the OSCE and that
they had overcome differences on the number of staff to be sent
but still had to agree on the regions to be visited.
"We need an observer mission now and in my conversations
this morning I said agreement on a mandate must take place
within the next 24 hours," Steinmeier told a news conference.
