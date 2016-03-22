* Murder played role prompting Orange Revolution
* Still not clear who ordered the killing and why
* Gongadze exposed corruption that remains a concern
By Matthias Williams
KIEV, March 22 An investigative journalist whose
murder 16 years ago helped precipitate Ukraine's Orange
Revolution was buried in Kiev on Tuesday after a delay due to
his mother's unwillingness to accept his decapitated body was
her son.
One of hundreds of mourners at Georgiy Gongadze's funeral
said its postponement, which persisted even after she died in
2013, was also motivated by unanswered questions over who
ordered the killing and why.
Yevhen Hlibovytsky, a former journalist and close friend,
fondly remembered a "reckless" journalist who exposed the
wrongdoing of Ukraine's ruling elite and repeatedly said he was
willing to die for his country.
"He was a helluva reporter," Hlibovytsky told Reuters. "He
was one of the first reporters who went after the oligarchs," he
said, referring to politically connected businessmen who came to
power in Ukraine, Russia and elsewhere after communism fell.
"That would drive them to be angry."
A Georgian-born former soldier and the founder of the online
newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, Gongadze had been wounded twice
during Georgia's 1992-1993 war against separatists in Abkhazia,
giving him an aura of invincibility, he said.
After his death, the Ukrainian authorities were only able to
identify the decomposing corpse on the strength of a piece of
shrapnel that had been lodged in his body since the war, he
said.
The funeral took place amid growing disappointment that
Ukraine's leaders have not followed through on pledges after a
second popular uprising two years ago to reform the country and
tackle the corruption Gongadze spent his life exposing.
Hundreds of mourners queued to squeeze into the Orthodox
green-and-white church to listen to the funeral mass.
Inside, his coffin was draped in the Ukrainian and Georgian
flags, alongside candles and a portrait of him in national
dress. His body was later carried outside and buried next to a
large brown cross in the church garden, to the sound of dirges.
Hlibovytsky said Gongadze had been born with a twin who
mysteriously disappeared from the hospital where he was born.
That made it even harder for his mother, who died in
November 2013, to contemplate that her second child had also
been lost when his body was found in a forest outside Kiev.
BETRAYING IDEALS
It is still unclear who ordered the killing, one of hundreds
recorded by the International Federation of Journalists across
the former Soviet Union since it collapsed in 1991.
The finger of suspicion has for years pointed at former
President Leonid Kuchma, after the publication of a tape on
which a voice sounding like his spoke about the need to deal
with Gongadze.
Kuchma has denied wrongdoing and remains in public service
as Ukraine's representative in the Minsk peace process aimed at
ending the conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine that broke out after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
Charges were brought against him and later dropped for lack
of evidence. Kuchma's office declined to comment.
Gongadze's killing led to mass protests against Kuchma's
government in 2001, paving the way for the Orange Revolution
three years later against a rigged presidential election
contested by Kuchma's ally Viktor Yanukovich.
A court has ruled that the murder was carried out by a gang
of policemen who beat up Gongadze and then killed him. Oleksiy
Pukach, a senior police officer convicted in 2013, said they had
accidentally killed Gongadze while strangling him with a belt,
and decided to behead him afterwards.
Pukach said he had acted on orders from a former interior
minister, Yuri Kravchenko. Kravchenko was found dead, shot twice
in the head in 2005, in what was officially described as a
suicide, as he was about to be questioned.
(Additional reporting by Sergei Karazy and Andriy Perun;
editing by Philippa Fletcher)