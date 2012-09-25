KIEV, Sept 25 Leading grain exporter Ukraine is
in talks with the CME Group to launch futures contracts
for its maize, barley and sunseed crops, its agriculture
ministry said on Tuesday.
The CME launched Black Sea wheat futures earlier
this year and the exchange's managers met Ukrainian farm
minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk this week to discuss other
commodities, the ministry said.
"We have discussed the conditions for launching futures for
our sunseed, sunoil, barley and maize," it quoted him as saying.
Ukraine has seen a rapid expansion in maize production in
recent years and was the world's third largest exporter of the
commodity in 2011/12, according to International Grains Council
figures.
The Black Sea producer was also the world's largest barley
exporter as recently as 2009/10 but the crop has lost ground to
maize in the last couple of years.
Prysyazhnyuk also asked CME Group to set up a trading floor
in Ukraine that would provide benchmark prices for the local
market.
CME Group's first venture in Black Sea grain has struggled
to establish itself with the wheat contract barely
traded with some attributing the failure partly to the region's
history of government intervention in grain markets.
Russia banned grain exports for almost a year in 2010
following a drought, while Ukraine's government and traders
earlier this month agreed that the former Soviet republic could
export no more than 4.0 million tonnes of wheat this season
without restrictions.
The CME Group runs some of the world's most widely traded
grain futures markets including a U.S. wheat contract.