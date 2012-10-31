KIEV Oct 31 Ukraine will consider "necessary
measures" over wheat exports if the country's wheat stocks fall
to a critical level, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Ivan
Bisyuk was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"We will apply the necessary measures if a critical shortage
of food grain appears," Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted
Bisyuk as saying.
"At the present moment we see no critical state with food
grains," he said.
The ministry was unavailable to comment.
Farm Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk last week said the former
Soviet republic would ban wheat exports from Nov.15 due to a
high pace of wheat exports and a fall in the harvest.
The ministry has also said existing contracts can be
fulfilled.
According to the ministry's data, traders contracted about
5.4 million tonnes of wheat for exports this season.
The volume includes two shipments by Egypt's GASC, the
country's main state wheat buyer. The group bought 55,000 tonnes
of Ukrainian origin wheat in mid-September as part of a larger
tender purchase for shipment Nov. 21-30.
Another 55,000 tonne consignment was also purchased on Sept.
11 by GASC as part of a 235,000 tonne deal for Nov. 11-20
shipment.
Egypt, the world's top wheat buyer, said on Tuesday it has
not removed Ukraine from its list of potential wheat suppliers
despite the upcoming export ban by the Black Sea country.
Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of GASC, said Ukraine's
decision to stop wheat exports on Nov. 15 was not considered to
be official because it had not been confirmed by the country's
prime minister.
"The Farm Ministry has decided to avoid conflicts with
international trade organisations and the export limits will
likely be informal," said Mykola Vernytsky from ProAgro
consultancy.
According to the ministry, Ukraine has exported 4.06 million
tonnes of wheat so far this season, including 1.44 million
tonnes in October and 1.32 million tonnes in September.
The ministry said earlier this month it had agreed with
traders that the wheat exports would not exceed 5.0 million
tonnes this season.
But traders, who have repeatedly said that Ukraine could
export at least 5.5 million tonnes of wheat this season, said
on Wednesday that they had reached an agreement with the
government to increase the volume to 5.5 million tonnes from 5
million.
They also said that the Farm Ministry had promised them to
avoid imposing any export limits until December 1.
"Traders and the ministry, in accordance with the
memorandum, have agreed to increase the maximum amount of wheat
for exports in the 2012/13 season to 5.5 million tonnes," Serhiy
Stoyanov, director of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation grain
lobby said.
He added that the exports 5.5 million tonnes of wheat could
be made without threat to the domestic market.
Ukraine, which harvested 15.5 million tonnes of wheat in
2012, consumes about 12 million tonnes per season.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Anthony Barker)