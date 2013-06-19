* Ukraine uses Chinese loan to buy grain for exports
* State company wants to export wheat to China
* Ukraine firm sees high flour exports to Middle East
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, June 19 A Chinese state company has
started a programme of purchasing grain from Ukraine's state-run
grain corporation for export to clients in China, the Middle
East and markets further afield, the Ukrainian chief executive
said on Wednesday.
Ihor Yakubovych, head of the state grain and food
corporation (GPZKU), said the first shipment under the deal with
China was for 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Egypt and Syria and that
an additional shipment of 25,000 tonnes was planned to a
Mediterranean destination.
Ukraine is a major producer and exporter of wheat, maize and
barley with competitive prices that make it attractive for the
huge Chinese market.
Under a deal agreed last year with China, GPZKU obtained a
$1.5 billion loan to finance improvements to the former Soviet
republic's agriculture.
In line with the loan conditions, GPZKU is exporting its
grain via Chinese operator China National Machinery Complete
Industry Engineering Corporation.
GPZKU plans to buy up 4 million tonnes of produce from the
2013 harvest using Chinese funds and expects exports of 2
million tonnes by the end of the year, Yakubovych said.
He said the company from July would be ready to buy grain
from Ukraine farmers from the 2013 harvest for export.
"We will start exports as soon as grain from the new harvest
appears on the market - wheat in July-August and later maize,"
Yakubovych said. "Maize will dominate, but the proportion of
sales will depend on situation on the market".
Yakubovych said GPZKU had already bought 550,000 tonnes of
maize and about 50,000 tonnes of wheat via forward contracts.
Another 3.4 million tonnes of grain are likely to be bought on
the spot market.
He said Ukraine had already met all the requirements to ship
maize to China's domestic market and also would supply it with
wheat, barley, soybeans and other commodities once it had
received authorisation from the Chinese side.
Ukraine has forecast a harvest of 53-54 million tonnes of
grain this year, 2 million tonnes below the record harvest of 56
million tonnes in 2011.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said this month
grain exports might rise to a record 27 million tonnes in
2013/14, compared with 23 million tonnes in 2012/13.
Private Ukrainian traders, independent of the GPZKU,
typically account for the bulk of grain exports.
Yakubovych said the corporation, which operates two large
grain export terminals, 24 silos and 17 mills, planned to
increase flour exports in the July 2013 to June 2014 season.
"Export of 50,000 tonnes is a real prospect for this year.
There could be (shipments to) Syria, Libya, Egypt," he said.
Ukraine exported about 150,000 tonnes of flour in 2012, and
Yakubovych said his company could dominate Ukrainian flour
exports in the future with annual shipments of 100,000 tonnes.
(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Richard Balmforth and
Jane Baird)