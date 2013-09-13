KIEV, Sept 13 Ukraine's exports of grain rose by
11 percent season-on-season to 4.6 million tonnes as of Sept.13,
due to higher shipments of wheat, the agriculture ministry said
on Friday.
Ports data showed the export volume included 2.6 million
tonnes of wheat, 1.5 million tonnes of barley and 566,000 tonnes
of maize, the ministry said in a statement.
The ex-Soviet republic had exported 965,000 tonnes of grain
so far this month, it said.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters this
week that exports were likely to rise to between 2.5 and 2.6
million tonnes this month versus 2.46 million in August.
Ukraine has said it expects favourable weather to help
farmers to harvest a record grain crop of 58 million
tonnes.
Exports could jump to between 26 and 30 million tonnes in
2013/14 from about 23 million a season earlier.
UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORTS (as of Sept 13)
commodity exports exports
Jul.1-Sept.13 Jul.1-Sept.13
2013/14 2012/13
(tonnes) (tonnes)
Wheat 2,556,100 1,932,500
Barley 1,468,800 959,100
Maize 566,200 1,218,700
Total grain 4,611,000 4,166,000
(Source: Agriculture ministry)
