* Ukraine minister sees 20 pct fall in winter grain area
* Ukraine seeks to export maize to China
* Syria and Iran also among customers for Ukraine's grain
(Adds details, quotes)
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Oct 1 Heavy rains across Ukraine look set
to shrink winter grain areas and slow exports but will not
prevent the first shipments of maize to China under a landmark
$1.5 billion deal signed last year, Agriculture Minister Mykola
Prysyazhnyuk said on Tuesday.
Prysyazhnyuk said in an interview winter grain area sown for
2014 harvest could shrink by about 20 percent, a much less
drastic decline than forecast by Ukraine's grain lobby which
last week said up to 60 percent could be lost.
"I think we could lose 1.5 million hectares (of winter
grains," Prysyazhnyuk said, adding winter barley could fall to
no more than 500,000 hectares from a planned 1.23 million, a
decline of around 60 percent.
He said winter wheat area could fall to 6.2 million to 6.3
million hectares against an initially anticipated 7.0 million.
Ukraine has sown about 2.2 million hectares of winter wheat
as of Sept.30 or 32 percent of the forecast. Farms sowed 4.6
million hectares of winter wheat at the same date in 2012,
according to the ministry's data.
The former Soviet republic has lost its mantle as the
world's top barley exporter in the last few years while emerging
as one of the leading exporters of maize.
Prysyazhnyuk said that rainy weather had also slowed the
pace of the maize harvest and the ministry was forced to revise
its export forecast for October.
"We had expected the exports of 2.8 million tonnes of grain
in October but we were forced to revise the figure to 2.2 to 2.3
million tonnes because of a lack of maize," Prysyazhnyuk said.
Ukraine had harvested 3.5 million tonnes of maize from 14
percent of the sown area as of Sept.30.
EXPORTS TO CHINA
Prysyazhnyuk said the slow pace of maize harvesting would
not affect Ukraine's plan to export its first maize to China,
under a $1.5 billion deal signed last year.
"In line with the contract, the first cargo must leave
Ukraine by Oct.30, the second - by Nov. 30. If the buyer is
satisfied with the quality, we will export an additional 120,000
tonnes by the year-end," Prysyazhnyuk said.
He said an additional 1.0 million tonnes of maize could be
exported to China in the second half of this season.
The shipments would be covered by Ukrainian state-run grain
firm GPZKU.
Under a deal agreed last year with China, GPZKU obtained a
$1.5 billion loan to finance improvements to the former Soviet
republic's agriculture.
GPZKU is exporting its grain via Chinese operator China
National Machinery Complete Industry Engineering Corporation.
Prysyazhnyuk said earlier this year that Ukraine would also
receive permission to export Ukrainian wheat to domestic Chinese
market, but on Tuesday he said such shipments could take place
only next season.
"We will not supply wheat to China by the end of this
season," he said, adding that Chinese authorities will examine
Ukrainian wheat next year.
SYRIA, IRAN
Prysyazhnyuk said that Ukraine, which harvested about 22
million tonnes of wheat in clean weight this year, plans to
export about 9 million tonnes of the commodity in the 2013/14
season versus 7 million tonnes in 2012/13.
He said Ukraine's exportable surplus was even higher but the
ministry was considering increasing the country's wheat ending
stocks to about 3.5 million tonnes from about 2.0 million tonnes
at the beginning of this season in a bid to cushion a potential
decrease in the 2014 harvest.
Prysyazhnyuk said that some Ukrainian wheat would move to
Syria and Iran under government-to-government deals.
He said GPZKU had exported 94,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria
in July-September and planned to ship another 20,000 tonnes of
wheat flour to the country in the near future.
Iran received 235,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain, including
180,000 tonnes of maize. Kiev also exported 30,000 tonnes of
soybean to Iran so far this season.
(Editing by Nigel Hunt and Keiron Henderson)