By Natalia Zinets and Matt Robinson
KIEV, Dec 4 Ukraine's government faced a
tightening blockade of key buildings by protesters in the
capital Kiev on Wednesday amid a crisis over its rejection of
closer ties with the European Union that has piled pressure on
the creaking economy.
Protesters threatened to extend their blockade to the office
of President Viktor Yanukovich, who flew to China on Tuesday
leaving behind a country in turmoil over his government's
decision last month to spurn a landmark EU trade accord.
The crisis has exposed once more the East-West tug-of-war
playing out in Ukraine, which has oscillated between the EU and
former Soviet master Moscow since the 2004-5 Orange Revolution
overthrew the post-Soviet political order.
Yanukovich's prime minister, Mykola Azarov, said his cabinet
would hold its weekly meeting on Wednesday in the government
building, paving the way for a possible showdown with the
protesters, who have blocked the entrances since Monday.
Azarov's government survived an opposition bid to topple it
in parliament on Tuesday, but won little relief.
International markets kept up the pressure, driving the cost
of insuring Ukrainian debt against default to a level not seen
since January 2010. Ukraine faces gas bills and debt repayments
next year of more than $17 billion.
Azarov, striking a conciliatory tone, apologised for the
police's use of force against protesters at the weekend and
implored opposition leaders not to try a repeat of 2004-5, when
mass protests overturned a fraudulent election won by
Yanukovich.
Addressing parliament in Russian, Azarov faced a barrage of
catcalls from opposition lawmakers who draw their support from
the country's Ukrainian-speaking West.
FOOD, CLOTHING HANDOUTS
The United States weighed into the crisis on Tuesday.
"We urge the Ukrainian government to listen to the voices of
its people who want to live in freedom and in opportunity and
prosperity," Secretary of State John Kerry said in Brussels.
"We urge all sides to conduct themselves peacefully.
Violence has no place in a modern European state."
Some 350,000 Ukrainians massed in Kiev on Sunday in protest
at the government's decision, under Russian pressure, to spurn
the pact on closer trade relations with the EU, dismayed at what
many of them saw as a defining rejection of Western integration
in favour of deeper ties with Moscow.
Thousands are manning barricades made of plywood, park
benches and the branches of an artificial Christmas tree around
Kiev's Independence Square, epicentre of the Orange Revolution.
At Kiev's city hall, now an organisational hub for
protesters who have occupied the building since Sunday, people
dozed on the second floor while others passed through the
revolving doors for handouts of food and warm clothing, as the
harsh Ukrainian winter just begins to bite.
Yanukovich, a rough-hewn former electrician from Ukraine's
Russian-speaking East, is due to stay in China until Dec. 6,
seeking loans and investment to head off a debt crisis.
His departure was a gesture of confidence that order could
be maintained at home.
The opposition is a loose alliance of political factions
ranging from pro-EU liberals to hardline nationalists, without a
galvanising figure in the mould of Yulia Tymoshenko, who co-led
the Orange Revolution but was jailed for abuse of power after
Yanukovich became president.
Some analysts see Vitaly Klitschko, a heavyweight boxing
world champion and now leader of the opposition Udar (Punch)
party, emerging from the pack, though he is largely untested.
"The Orange Revolution laid the foundation for this," said
self-employed businessman Yegor Kitov, 45.
"But this movement is stronger because, while then it was
political parties that were organising the people, now we are
organising ourselves."
