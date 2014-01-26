* Confrontation follows offer of top posts to opposition
* Opposition says will keep up demands for early election
* Ukraine's U-turn from Europe has divided country
* Unrest spreads to traditionally pro-Yanukovich east
By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Jan 26 Police clashed with protesters in
central Kiev on Sunday and the fate of Ukraine's government was
uncertain after embattled President Viktor Yanukovich offered
important posts to opposition leaders, including the role of
prime minister.
One of the president's main foes described his offer as a
"poisoned" attempt to divide the opposition and kill off mass
protests. The demonstrations erupted late last year when
Yanukovich ditched landmark agreements with the European Union
and opted instead for closer ties with Russia.
Emboldened opposition leaders said they would press for more
concessions, including early elections, setting the stage for a
tough political battle when parliament meets for a special
session on Tuesday.
The two-month standoff has sparked the worst violence in
Ukraine since it won independence in 1991 as the Soviet Union
collapsed. At least six people have been killed, according to
the prosecutor's office and medics, and the crisis has deepened
tension between Russia and the West.
For the opposition, accepting Yanukovich's offer to serve
under him in a revamped government carries the risk of breaking
faith with thousands of peaceful demonstrators as well as
alienating more radical protesters over whom it has only tenuous
control.
"Yanukovich's offer always appeared as a poison chalice for
the opposition - meant to divide the opposition, and boost his
chances in the March 2015 presidential election," Tim Ash of
Standard Bank said.
In violence on Sunday, a few thousand protesters tried to
storm an ornate cultural centre where hundreds of security
forces personnel were gathered in central Kiev, a few hundred
metres (yards) from the hub of weeks of opposition protests on
Independence Square.
In a two-hour pre-dawn confrontation, demonstrators threw
stones and smoke bombs while police fired stun grenades and
sprayed water into the crowd.
Police and security forces later left the building, its
windows shattered, and streamed out through a corridor created
by the crowd after an opposition leader, Vitaly Klitschko,
arrived at the scene and helped to negotiate a solution.
The opposition planned a prayer ceremony later on Sunday for
protesters who have been killed. A coffin bearing the body of
one of them, Mykhailo Zhyznevsky, was borne through the streets
of Kiev before his burial, with several hundred people marching
behind.
Zhyznevsky, a Belarussian living in Ukraine, was one of
three people officially recognised by the prosecutor's office as
having died from gunshot wounds after clashes last week. He
would have been 26 on Sunday,
UNREST SPREADS
Yanukovich abruptly abandoned plans to sign political
association and free trade deals with the EU in November,
pledging instead to improve ties with former Soviet master
Russia and angering millions who dream of a European future.
The unrest has spilled over into other regions of the
country of 46 million people.
Protesters have occupied municipal headquarters in up to 10
western regions, where opposition is strongest, but there is
also unrest in traditionally pro-Yanukovich areas of eastern
Ukraine and the south.
Live footage from the Espreso TV station showed several
thousand people trying to occupy the main municipal building in
eastern city of Zaporizhzhya before being repelled by police
using tear gas and stun grenades.
About 3,000 more tried to storm regional headquarters in
Dnepropetrovsk, birthplace of jailed opposition leader Yulia
Tymoshenko, and were blockading the building.
Further anti-Yanukovich rallies drew crowds of hundreds in
Odessa and Kharkiv and protesters occupied the first floor of
the state administration building in Sumy following negotiations
with police, local media said.
Hoping to end protests that threaten to bring the country to
a standstill, Yanukovich on Saturday offered former economy
minister Arseny Yatsenyuk the post of prime minister.
Klitschko, a former international boxing champion, was
offered the job of deputy prime minister responsible for
humanitarian issues, the presidential website said.
The presidency linked its offer to the opposition reining in
violent protesters. Though the protest movement is largely
peaceful, a hard core of radicals has been fighting pitched
battles with police away from Independence Square.
EARLY ELECTION
Opposition leaders said they would press their calls for
early elections and repeal of an anti-protest law.
"We are ready to take on this responsibility and take the
country into the European Union," Yatsenyuk was quoted as
telling crowds on Independence Square after emerging from talks
with Yanukovich. But he added that this would entail the freeing
of Tymoshenko, the president's arch-opponent, who was jailed in
2011.
Klitschko told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag: "This
was a poisoned offer by Yanukovich to divide our protest
movement. We will keep on negotiating and continue to demand
early elections. The protest by Ukrainians against the corrupt
president must not have been in vain."
Opposition leaders say Yanukovich has betrayed Ukraine and
are calling for an election long before the next one is due in
spring 2015. Klitschko said it must be held this year.
The United States has warned Yanukovich that failure to ease
the standoff could have "consequences" for its relationship with
Ukraine. Germany, France and other Western governments have also
urged him to talk to the opposition.
"The situation is tense and serious. The days ahead will
determine which way Ukraine heads in the future. I believe that
there is only one piece of advice we can give: Ukraine's path
into the future cannot be found with the use of violence, no
matter which side it comes from," German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters on Sunday.
Pope Francis called for an end to the turmoil and for all
the parties to engage in "constructive dialogue".
Russia on Saturday stepped up its warnings against
international interference in Ukraine, telling European Union
officials to prevent outside meddling and cautioning the United
States against inflammatory statements. President Vladimir Putin
is due to visit Brussels on Tuesday for what promises to be a
tense EU-Russia summit.