KIEV Feb 3 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich returned to his desk on Monday after four days of
sick leave, while the political opposition pressed for further
concessions from him to end more than two months of street
protests against his rule.
"He is back at work," a presidential spokesman said.
Yanukovich is seeking a way out of a confrontation with
thousands of protesters who have seized control of Kiev's city
centre in a conflict which has at times flared into violent
clashes between radicals and riot police.
At least six people have been killed.
Yanukovich's first urgent task, after returning from an
absence some saw as a tactical gambit to gain time, is to name a
new prime minister to succeed Mykola Azarov, who stepped down on
Jan. 28 under pressure from the protest movement.
In other concessions, Yanukovich last week approved the
repeal of recent anti-protest laws and offered a conditional
amnesty to activists who have been detained in the unrest.
But opposition leaders, who have received huge backing from
the United States and EU governments, were pressing on Monday
for further concessions.
With parliament due to meet on Tuesday, the opposition were
seeking a broader amnesty in which all those detained would be
released and the return to the previous constitution which would
mean Yanukovich's presidential powers being diminished.
