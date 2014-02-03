* Embattled president back at work, no word on new premier
* Yanukovich warns of danger of rising 'radicalism'
* EU plays down talk of major aid plan for reforms
* Opposition, backed by street protests, seeks new
constitution
* Russia warns opposition against encouraging militants
(Updates with Barroso)
By Richard Balmforth and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Feb 3 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich returned to work on Monday after four days of sick
leave, issuing a warning about rising "radicalism" after more
than two months of unrest on the streets but giving no word on a
new prime minister.
Yanukovich, caught in a tug of war between Russia and the
West, is seeking a way out of a sometimes violent confrontation
with protesters who have occupied city streets and public
buildings following his decision in November to spurn a trade
deal with the EU and accept financial aid from Moscow.
As he returned to work, looking in fair health, a day before
a new session of parliament, the political opposition took heart
from fresh expressions of support from Western governments and
pressed for more concessions to end protests.
However, the European Union, whose foreign policy chief is
due in Kiev late on Tuesday, played down suggestions it was
working with the United States on a large-scale aid package
aimed at nursing the economy through a political transition.
The president's first urgent task, after an absence that
some saw as a tactical gambit to gain time, will be to name a
new prime minister to succeed Mykola Azarov, who stepped down on
Jan. 28 under pressure from the protest movement.
Russia has suspended its financial support until it sees how
a new government will handle relations with Moscow.
But Yanukovich confined himself, in his first public
appearance since Wednesday, to warning against the actions of
thousands of protesters who have erected barricades around
central Kiev and occupied public buildings there and in other
cities, as well as militants who have clashed with police.
At least six people were killed in clashes last month.
"We must say no to extremism, radicalism, the fanning of
enmity in society, which is the basis of the political fight
against the authorities," he said in remarks on video.
On the frontline barricades close to the Kiev parliament
building, where riot police and club-wielding, steel-helmeted
militants face off across 20 metres of no man's land, his words
carry no weight. "We're staying here until Yanukovich is gone,"
said a 28-year-old masked opposition protester named Dima.
EU, RUSSIAN MONEY
The speaker of parliament, a Yanukovich ally, said the
president was still planning to discuss the choice of premier
with the opposition and may propose someone this week.
In other concessions, Yanukovich last week approved the
repeal of recent anti-protest laws and offered a conditional
amnesty to activists who have been detained in the unrest.
But opposition leaders want further concessions, including a
broader amnesty for detainees and a return to an earlier
constitution, which would curb presidential powers and give
parliament greater control over the formation of governments.
EU diplomacy chief Catherine Ashton is to meet Yanukovich
and opposition leaders on Wednesday. A report of her describing
an EU-U.S. aid package for reforms lifted prices of Ukraine's
dollar bonds even as political tensions saw the
hryvnia currency continue to weaken.
However, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
played down talk of aid on Monday, saying the EU was discussing
with allies whether to help Kiev. But in reference to rivalries
with Russia, he said: "We are not going to a bidding competition
to say who pays more for the signature of Ukraine."
The EU has very limited funds to offer compared to the $15
billion pledge by Russian President Vladimir Putin in November
and has previously made support conditional on IMF-prescribed
market reforms that would be unpopular and which have found
little favour with Yanukovich and his allies in big business.
Having lent Ukraine $3 billion of the package so far, Moscow
suspended a further tranche of $2 billion, saying it first wants
to see who Yanukovich appoints as prime minister.
In a worrying development for Ukrainians in the grip of an
Arctic winter, energy firm Naftogas said it might not be able to
pay Gazprom for Russian gas imports on which the former Soviet
republic relies.
Easier terms for energy after years of "gas wars" with Kiev
were part of Moscow's support package agreed two months ago.
Russia, which had threatened Ukraine with ruinous trade
sanctions if it signed up to last year's EU pact, has been
concerned to maintain its influence over the country of 45
million. It accused Western-backed opposition leaders on Monday
of provoking unrest by calling for "volunteer militias".
"We expect the opposition in Ukraine to avoid threats and
ultimatums and join in dialogue with the authorities in order to
find a constitutional way out of the country's deep crisis," the
Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
EAST-WEST RIFT
With relations between the West and Putin's Kremlin already
strained over a variety of issues, the fate of Ukraine, the
biggest state lying between central Europe and Russia, has
raised fears of broader instability across the continent if the
standoff in Kiev should spiral out of control.
"All our partners both in the East and in the West
understand the threat to their countries if the political crisis
is not overcome and grows," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Leonid
Kozhara said in comments to reporters. "The action of radical
groups which are acting openly gives special concern."
Tensions between Ukraine's Russian-speaking east and
Ukrainian-speaking west are evident in small groups on either
side which draw on historical enmities for emotional appeal.
The anti-government camp in central Kiev is adorned with
nationalist heroes who fought tsarist and Soviet control. On the
other side, some present themselves as heirs to the Red Army,
which drove Nazi occupiers from Ukraine in World War Two.
Mainstream leaders play down the ethnic divide and say they
want good relations with both Russia and the West.
On the streets, each side accuses the other of provoking
violence. Police on Monday said they had found pistols on two
anti-government activists in Kiev - an accusation protest
organisers described as defamatory propaganda.
Yanukovich's main opponents, whose leaders won assurances of
support from U.S. and EU officials in Germany at the weekend,
are pushing for an immediate change in the political system, as
well as for a revival of the EU free trade deal.
Arseny Yatsenyuk, parliamentary leader of the biggest
opposition party, Batkivshchyna (Fatherland), told a meeting on
Monday of parliament's agenda-setting committee that his bloc
was ready to vote on a constitutional bill as early as Tuesday.
Party allegiances in the single-chamber legislature have
been fluid and it is unclear how far the opposition can rally a
majority over Yanukovich's Party of the Regions and its allies.
The bill would restore the constitution to a version enacted
in 2004 in Ukraine's post-Soviet "Orange Revolution".
Yatsenyuk, who last week turned down an offer from
Yanukovich to become prime minister, said restoring the 2004
constitution would "cancel the dictatorial authority of the
president" and give parliament the power to form governments.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Alastair Macdonald
in Kiev and Adrian Croft in Brussels; Writing by Richard
Balmforth and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Giles Elgood)