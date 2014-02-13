* Ukrainian bonds fall amid heightened risk of default
By Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Ukraine's sovereign bonds have
remained relatively resilient to default fears emanating from
rising political tensions, but a collapse in the value of the
local currency could hurt the corporate and banking sector.
The political standoff between President Yanukovich and the
opposition adds to an already precarious economic picture.
A current account deficit of almost 9%, dwindling foreign
exchange reserves - at USD17.8bn in January, the reserves are
not enough to cover three months of imports - and the risk of a
sharp devaluation of the hryvnia have shortened the odds of a
Ukraine default.
Its sovereign bonds have fallen in recent days, approaching
the record lows reached in early December, when the country
backed off from a trade agreement with the European Union and
opted to forge stronger ties with Moscow.
Ukraine's sovereign curve is sharply inverted, with the
yield on its 2014 notes above 20%, but overall
its bonds still trade at relatively high cash price levels, with
investors reluctant to price in substantial haircuts.
"Bonds maturing this year are still trading in the 90s. I
don't get that," said Eric Fine, portfolio manager at Van Eck
Global. "I think the chances of a default by Ukraine are higher
than Venezuela, and the market is pricing in the opposite."
Ukraine's bonds are mostly held by a few large institutional
investors led by Franklin Templeton, whose nominal holdings are
worth over USD6.7bn, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Investors with exposure to the country are also confident
that in spite of the geopolitical brinkmanship, Russia will once
again come to Ukraine's rescue to service external debt costs
estimated by the country at just under USD10bn this year.
"What only a few months ago seemed a tail risk is now
becoming a reality in Ukraine," said Tatiana Orlova, senior
economist for Russia and the CIS at RBS.
An escalation of protests in January forced the resignation
of prime minister Mykola Azarov, but negotiations between
Yanukovich's ruling party and the opposition on constitutional
reforms and the creation of a new cabinet have so far made
little progress.
Russia pledged USD15bn in aid in December, but has suspended
disbursements, after a first USD3bn payment, in the wake of
prime minister Mykola Azarov's resignation.
"Foreign investors seem to be voting with their feet," said
Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research ex-Africa at
Standard Bank. "Without external support it appears only a
matter of time now before the hryvnia suffers a seismic move,
and this will raise serious concern over the durability of the
banking sector, debt sustainability, et al."
Angus Halkett, a portfolio manager at Stone Harbor believes
the funds from Russia will ultimately come through.
"It is just a question of how bad the situation has to get
for that to happen."
Ukraine's relatively low debt level, estimated to have
reached just over 40% of GDP in 2013 is also a source of
comfort. "It is more of a cash flow issue than anything else,"
said Halkett. "The response in the event of a default
will likely include a restructuring of maturities rather than a
sizable haircut."
CORPORATE HEADACHES
Pressure on corporates is building too.
Currency controls introduced in February to stem a plunge in
the hryvnia do not affect Ukrainian corporates' servicing of
international debt. But if the hryvnia continues to fall, the
credit standing of companies with sizable foreign liabilities
and local currency revenues will come under further pressure.
According to analysts at Sberbank Investment Research, the
vast majority of Ukrainian banks, most agricultural companies,
as well as Naftogaz and steelmaker DTEK are among the most
exposed.
The yield on Naftogaz's September 2014s
soared to over 40% on Thursday, with the bonds trading at a cash
price of 83.833, according to Tradeweb data, while DTEK's April
2018s dropped to a new low of 83.00 to yield
13.36%. The hryvnia has lost around 7% against the dollar
so far this year.
Rating agencies have taken note. "Due to the imposition of
limited capital controls and the recent depreciation of the
hryvnia, we see the immediate threat to companies' foreign
currency borrowings as higher than that to their local currency
debt," Fitch said on Wednesday, when it downgraded a host of
Ukrainian corporates to CCC on the back of a similar action
taken on the sovereign.
Rival agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's took similar
steps in January, downgrading Ukraine to Caa2 and CCC+
respectively.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)