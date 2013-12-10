KIEV Dec 10 Thousands of Ukrainian protesters
huddled by braziers in their tented camp in the snowbound
capital Kiev into Tuesday morning, in defiance of riot police
who took up positions throughout the capital as a deadline to
clear the streets expired.
In a second week of protests against President Viktor
Yanukovich's decision to abandon a trade deal with the EU in
favour of closer ties with Russia, demonstrators feared the
arrival of riot police heralded a plan to crush them by force.
"We are expecting the break-up by police of peaceful
demonstrators," Vitaly Klitschko, a heavyweight boxing champion
who has emerged as the highest profile opposition leader, said.
"If blood is spilled during this dispersing, this blood will be
on the hands of the person who ordered it ... Yanukovich."
Yanukovich is expected to meet the EU foreign affairs chief
on Tuesday as well as three former Ukrainian presidents who have
proposed talks. The moves are among the president's first
apparent concessions since the crisis erupted.
But in a sign of a firm hand, masked police raided the
office of Fatherland, a major opposition party whose jailed
leader Yulia Tymoshenko the EU considers a political prisoner.
Liberals and nationalists have taken to the streets for
demonstrations that have at times drawn hundreds of thousands.
Thousands have also maintained an around-the-clock protest camp
in the city centre, blocked roads, besieged government buildings
and occupied the capital's city hall.
On Monday the police managed to avoid violence while pushing
protesters back from positions around some government buildings.
In one instance, a column four deep inched protesters down one
icy road from the cabinet building.
Hundreds of thousands of people marched on Sunday, the
second weekend in a row that such huge crowds have vented fury
at a government they accuse of returning the country to Kremlin
control. In a potent symbol, they tore down and smashed the
capital's main statue of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin.
A week earlier, baton wielding police injured scores of
people at similar demonstrations. The police have since held
back from using force to dislodge the protesters, but gave them
five days from last Thursday to leave the streets.
The protesters say they will not go.
"We will stand here till the end to defend our rights," said
Sergei Kuzan, 29, a lawyer, part of a self-appointed security
team ready to defend barricades at the main tented camp in
Kiev's central Independence Square. "My task is not to let the
police through, nor the provocateurs."
The tented vigil in freezing temperatures copies a tactic
from the "Orange Revolution" in 2004 which successfully
overturned a fraudulent election victory by Yanukovich.
DIVISIONS
Ukraine's dire finances have both provoked the crisis and
been worsened by it. EU leaders say their trade pact would have
brought investment. But Ukraine's Soviet-era industry relies on
Russian natural gas, giving the Kremlin enormous leverage.
Kiev owes just under $4 billion in debt repayments and
Russian gas bills in the first three months of 2014. Its foreign
reserves have eroded to prop up the local hryvnia currency.
Central Bank figures on Friday revealed only enough foreign
currency on hand for less than two months of imports.
It now costs more than $1 million a year to insure exposure
to $10 million of Ukrainian debt over a five-year period, costs
that have risen as the crisis deepened.
Yanukovich met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.
Little was revealed of the details of an agreement between them,
raising opposition suspicions that Yanukovich had agreed to join
a Russian-dominated customs union of ex-Soviet states, which
would bury prospects for trade deals with Europe.
The crisis has divided Ukraine's 46 million people between
its mainly Russian-speaking East, where many view Moscow as a
source of stability, and its West, where many native
Ukrainian-speakers hope for integration into the European
mainstream and despise Russia for decades of harsh Soviet-era
oppression.
"Historians will say that this is a civil movement by people
who do not want to return to the Soviet Union, who want to be
free and live better," said Stepan Kubiv, a politician and
former banker who is helping to organise volunteers at the
square.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will visit Kiev on
Tuesday and Wednesday to meet Yanukovich and opposition leaders.
European politicians, in Kiev for a security conference last
week, have visited the opposition camp to show solidarity.
