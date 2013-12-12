* EU wants Ukraine to stick to westward course, not go to
Russia
* Yanukovich pollicy U-turn has brought thousands on to Kiev
streets
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Dec 12 Thousands of anti-government
protesters gathered in central Kiev, rebuilding barricades torn
down by police, as a delegation headed for Brussels to seek
crucial European Union and International Monetary Fund aid.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, concerned protests could
yet induce Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich to seal a trade
agreement with the EU to Moscow's detriment, painted a picture
of a secure future for Ukraine in a Russian-led alliance.
"Our integration project is based on equal rights and real
economic interests," said Putin, referring to a customs union
with Belarus and Kazakhstan which he plans to develop into a
political and trading bloc to be known as the Eurasian Union.
"I'm sure achieving Eurasian integration will only increase
interest (in it) from our other neighbours, including from our
Ukrainian partners ... I hope that all political sides can
successfully reach an agreement in the interests of the
Ukrainian people," he said in a state-of-the-nation address.
European officials are in discussion with the IMF, the World
Bank and other major financial bodies on ways of helping the
ex-Soviet republic should it decide to sign the free-trade
agreement with the EU after all.
Putin had threatened to respond to such a deal with economic
sanctions against Ukraine, which has huge debts and unpaid gas
bills outstanding with Moscow. Ukraine's ultimate decision could
be decisive to Putin's Eurasian Union plan.
A sudden decision by President Yanukovich on Nov. 21 to walk
away from a trade-and-political agreement with the EU and revive
trade with Ukraine's old Soviet master has brought hundreds of
thousands on to the streets in a chain of weekend rallies, each
one larger than the one before it.
Battalions of riot police withdrew on Wednesday from a
protest camp in central Kiev after moving against demonstrators
in the early hours in an angry confrontation.
But more people were streaming into the snowbound capital
for the weekend to boost the 10,000 or so crammed onto
Independence Square, focal point of the unrest. About 70,000
extra people from three areas of western Ukraine alone were
heading for the capital, citizens' protest groups said.
Demonstrators have re-built barricades, torn down by police,
using public benches, metal barriers and wire-netting to fence
off the square, known simply as the 'Maidan' in the
revolutionary lexicon.
The protests began as pro-Europe demonstrations but have now
morphed into a broader show of street anger against perceived
corruption and sleaze in the country Yanukovich has led for
nearly four years.
At stake is the future of a country of 46 million people,
torn between popular hope of joining the European mainstream and
the demands of Russia, which controls the flow of cheap natural
gas needed to stave off bankruptcy.
A flurry of high-level diplomacy has added to geo-political
overtones as Ukraine has found itself again at the centre of an
East-West tug-of-war.
After talks earlier this week with high-level U.S. and EU
missions, Yanukovich was weighing their calls to resume talks
with Europe and the IMF, as an alternative to sealing the deal
with Russia and moving closer to a Moscow-led customs union.
After Yanukovich met Putin on Dec. 6, Ukrainian Prime
Minister Mykola Azarov said the two sides had agreed a strategic
partnership.
Some believe that Yanukovich may sign a series of agreements
- almost certainly bringing cheaper gas for Ukraine and possibly
credits - in Moscow on Dec. 17.
Heading the Ukrainian team to Brussels on Thursday was first
deputy prime minister Serhiy Arbuzov, and the ministers of
finance, economy and revenue and duties, and the head of the
central bank.
FINANCIAL HARDSHIP
The crisis has added to the financial hardship of a country
on the brink of bankruptcy. The cost of insuring Ukraine's debt
against default has hit four-year highs.
It now costs more than $1 million a year for five years to
insure $10 million in Ukrainian debt over that term, reflecting
high default risk.
Azarov was quoted as saying on Wednesday he had asked the EU
for 20 billion euros ($27 billion) in aid to offset the cost of
signing the EU deal, which Kiev backed away from on Nov. 29.
It is not clear how Azarov came to the 20 billion figure.
But EU officials believe it was based on Kiev's broad estimates
of the cost of lost trade with Russia and the financial burden
of meeting EU regulations that come as part of any deal.
The most Brussels has so far offered is 610 million euros in
macro-economic assistance.
But EU officials say the combined effect of aid and
financing programmes from multiple institutions, including the
EU, might go some way to providing Kiev with the investment it
needs to remain solvent if it did finally opt to sign up with
the EU.
It was still unclear whether Wednesday's U.S. and EU
overtures, which came after clashes between police and
protesters in the early hours, had had any influence on
Yanukovich.
The U.S. State Department said it was considering all
options, including sanctions, towards Ukraine if authorities
used force against the peaceful protest.
On Wednesday night, Yanukovich invited all parties,
including the opposition, for talks to find a compromise. But
opposition leaders are insisting he fulfil the conditions they
have laid down, which includes the dismissal of the government,
early elections and the freeing of political prisoners.
World heavyweight boxing champion turned opposition
politician Vitaly Klitschko repeated the opposition's demands on
Thursday, saying: "Only after this can we be talking about a
round table. But it (the round table) should take place with the
participation of European representatives and members of civil
society."