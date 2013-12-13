* Yanukovich meets opposition in round-table
* But makes no real concessions
* Tens of thousands expected to turn out for Sunday rally
* Hryvnia falls to four-year low
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Dec 13 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich made few concessions on Friday in crisis talks with
the opposition, his first direct attempt to defuse weeks of
unrest over a policy swerve to Russia away from Europe.
The meeting came as protesters streamed into the capital
from mainly western regions for a mass rally on Sunday, boosting
thousands already camped out on Kiev's Independence Square,
focal point of recent demonstrations.
Russia, in the meantime, pointedly demanded that the
European Union keep out of Ukrainian affairs.
Yanukovich, yielding to calls from the international
community, began round-table talks with the opposition to try to
find a way out of the conflict which has put Ukraine at the
centre of an East-West tug-of-war.
But with the opposition insisting on core demands such as
the dismissal of his government, the talks seemed unlikely to
head off another outpouring of anger against him on Sunday.
"This round-table was simply a declaration and not a single
step was made to meet the opposition. I have the impression that
the authorities today did not listen to a single one of the
demands of the opposition," said boxing
champion-turned-opposition politician Vitaly Klitschko.
Despite talks in Brussels by his government aimed at
securing financial aid from the EU for his near-bankrupt
country, Yanukovich still appeared on course to go to Moscow on
Dec. 17 to tie up a trade agreement which the opposition fears
could slam the door on integration with Europe.
Highlighting the high geo-political stakes, Russian Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday said Ukraine must avoid a
"tectonic split".
He said the appearance of EU politicians at Kiev protests
was a "crude interference" in Ukraine's affairs - a clear
reference to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and EU
foreign ministers who have visited protest sites in recent
weeks.
The national currency, the hryvnia, tumbled 0.4 percent on
Friday to 8.31 to the dollar - its lowest level since 2009 - as
the anti-government protests continued to jangle market nerves.
The round-table talks represented the first direct encounter
any of the three opposition leaders have had with Yanukovich in
months of crisis around his policy towards Europe.
This came to a head on Nov. 21 when his government suddenly
backed off a landmark trade-and-political agreement with the
European Union after years of preparation and announced it was
reviving trade relations instead with former overseer Moscow.
Since then the capital has been roiled by sometimes harshly
handled pro-Europe rallies, involving hundreds of thousands of
people at the weekends, who accuse Yanukovich of turning the
clock back and selling out national interests to the Kremlin.
The opposition leaders indicated they would insist that
Yanukovich meet their core demands which include the dismissal
of the government and early elections.
"We will pass on to him (Yanukovich) your demands. We will
fight for our common victory," said Arseny Yatsenyuk, a former
economy minister, told crowds on Kiev's Independence Square
which is known colloquially as the 'maidan'.
The two other opposition leaders, Klitschko and far-right
nationalist Oleh Tyahnybok, stood alongside him as he spoke.
POLICE HEAVY-HANDEDNESS
In remarks to the round-table Yanukovich sought to take a
neutral stance in the conflict which has involved police
heavy-handedness against peaceful protesters that has drawn
condemnation from the international community.
"Any instability negatively influences not only the image of
the country but the life of people, the stability of the economy
which is very unsteady," he said. "I am outraged by the radical
acts which have taken place on the 'maidan', as much as from
'provocateurs' as from the security bodies which did not behave
correctly."
He defended his policy shift, repeating that Ukraine's
economic ills could not be cured without "restoration of normal
trade relations with Russia."
In a gesture of appeasement, Yanukovich said he would
propose an amnesty for those detained at recent mass street
protests - but he made no indication of offering up Prime
Minister Mykola Azarov as demanded by the opposition.
Yatsenyuk, speaking to the round-table, was insistent on
Azarov's dismissal and that of the interior minister who is held
responsible by the protesters for excessive force by police.
"Those who gave the criminal orders and those who carried
them out must bear responsibility so that the whole country can
see that no-one can lay a hand on peaceful people ... This
government personally carries responsibility for the political
and economic crisis," he said.
Barring a startling concession by Yanukovich - which seems
improbable - Friday's round-table seemed unlikely to stop
another mass display of street anger on Sunday.
The protests began as pro-Europe demonstrations but have now
morphed into a broader protest against perceived corruption and
sleaze in the country Yanukovich has led for nearly four years.
Demonstrators have re-built barricades, torn down by police,
using public benches, metal barriers and wire-netting to fence
off Independence Square, epicentre of Sunday's planned rally.