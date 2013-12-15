* EU says government arguments have "no grounds in reality"
* Thousands pour in to Kiev for fourth anti-Yanukovich rally
* U.S. Senator McCain meets protesters
By Richard Balmforth and Gabriela Baczynska
KIEV, Dec 15 Thousands massed on Sunday for a
rally against President Viktor Yanukovich just days before he
heads for a meeting at the Kremlin which the opposition fears
will slam the door on integration with the European mainstream.
Minutes before the rally, EU enlargement chief Stefan Fuele
said on Twitter he had told Ukraine last week he was suspending
work on a trade-and-political agreement, saying Kiev's arguments
to improve terms had "no grounds in reality".
Street protests erupted after Yanukovich's decision on Nov.
21 to walk away from the agreement with the EU, after years of
careful preparation, and turn to Moscow, Kiev's former Soviet
master, for aid to save Ukraine's distressed economy.
Yanukovich's policy swerve, while backed by many in
Russian-speaking east Ukraine which is his powerbase, sparked
huge disappointment and anger in western and central areas where
people see Europe as their proper place.
The weeks-long stand-off between demonstrators in central
Kiev and the authorities took on increasing geo-political
overtones with the arrival of U.S. Senator John McCain who was
due to make a speech at the sprawling protest camp.
Several Western politicians, from Berlin and Brussels, have
paid morale-boosting trips to protesters on Independence Square
- drawing denunciation from Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev as "crude" meddling in Ukraine's affairs.
The movement began as a low-level pro-EU protest. But after
a police crackdown on a group of mainly students and a face-off
between police and protesters last Wednesday, it has broadened
into a general outpouring of anger against perceived sleaze and
corruption in the country Yanukovich has led for four years.
Protesters characterise it as a battle for Ukraine's soul.
McCain is the latest of a string of European and American
dignitaries to tour the sprawling protest camp set up behind
barricades of benches, metal barriers, supermarket trollies and
wire netting on the square - known locally as the 'maidan'.
"Incredible display of patriotism at the 'Maidan' tonight,"
McCain tweeted, after meeting Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara.
McCain later met opposition leaders - the former boxing
champion Vitaly Klitchko who leads the UDAR party, former
economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk and far right nationalist Oleh
Tyahnybok - and was to speak later Sunday to protesters.
Though Yanukovich has offered up the heads of two minor
officials he has shown no sign of meeting the opposition's main
request for the dismissal of his prime minister. Talks he had
with the opposition on Friday went nowhere.
Yanukovich himself is scheduled to travel to Moscow to meet
Russian President Vladimir Putin and tie up agreements to help
Ukraine's creaking economy, possibly by securing cheaper prices
for gas and credits.
The opposition fears, however, that Yanukovich may be taking
the first steps towards joining a Moscow-led customs union,
together with Belarus and Kazakhstan - which they see as an
attempt by Putin to re-create the Soviet Union.
Klitschko's UDAR party called on Sunday for the dismissal of
Andriy Kluyev, one of Yanukovich's closest security aides, whom
the opposition says was behind past attempts to break up the
protests by force.
SMOKE, ROCK AND LASER
Smoke rose from scores of wood-burning braziers where
protesters crouched for warmth on Independence Square on
Saturday night. A popular Ukrainian rock band, Okean Elzy,
belted out numbers while green laser lighting streaked across
the sky to spell out 'Ukraine loves the EU' on the side of the
cavernous Soviet-era post office.
Thousands, their bedrolls over the shoulders, shuffled onto
the square, squeezing their way through a tight human channel of
security committee officials checking for possible
'provocateurs'.
"I heard he (McCain) was here. It's nice that they know of
us, that they remember us. It is great that they support us,"
said Volodimir Tarabanov, 28, who works for a delivery company
in Kiev.
Crowds sang the Ukrainian national anthem repeatedly
throughout the night and chanted "Glory to Ukraine!, Glory to
Heroes!". As dawn broke on the square, priests intoned prayers
to the protesters from a huge screen hanging over the square.
Apart from those on the 'Euro-Maidan', thousands of
Yanukovich supporters staged a rival rally in Kiev on Saturday,
many bussed in from Donetsk and other cities in eastern Ukraine.