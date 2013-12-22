* Weekend rally turnout strong, but declining
* Ukraine government ignores protests
* Opposition lacks clear leader, strategy
By Olzhas Auyezov and Jack Stubbs
KIEV, Dec 22 Ukrainian opposition leaders urged
supporters at a rally on Sunday to stay on Kiev's main square
through New Year and Christmas, as street protests appeared to
be losing momentum.
About 100,000 people gathered at Kiev's Independence Square
to demonstrate for the fifth weekend in a row against President
Viktor Yanukovich's decision to shelve a trade deal the European
Union and pursue closer ties with Russia.
Although it was a relatively strong showing - enough to fill
the square and adjacent streets - the number was the lowest this
month, and around half the previous weekend's turnout which was
estimated at up to 200,000 people.
"We will not leave," Vitaly Klitschko, a heavyweight boxing
champion who leads the liberal UDAR (Punch) party, told the
rally. "We will celebrate the New Year here and we will
celebrate Christmas here."
In the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's calendar, Christmas falls
on Jan. 7.
Seeking to consolidate the protest movement, he and leaders
of other major opposition parties said they were establishing a
nationwide political movement called Maidan, a reference to the
Ukrainian name of the protest site, Maidan Nezalezhnosti.
"We will make life hell for this government," said far-right
nationalist leader Oleh Tyahnybok.
Street protests erupted after Yanukovich's decision on Nov.
21 to walk away from an agreement on free trade and political
association with the EU, after years of careful preparation, and
turn to Ukraine's former Soviet overlord Russia.
The U-turn, while backed by many in Russian-speaking eastern
Ukraine which is Yanukovich's power base, angered others in
western and central areas, where people see the country's future
in Europe.
EUPHORIA WEARING THIN
The rallies grew larger after police violently dispersed the
initial protests. Demonstrators have since erected barricades
around the downtown area, including the city government building
which they have occupied.
However, despite securing support from Western powers and
many of Kiev's inhabitants - who are donating money, food and
other supplies - the protests have failed to deter Yanukovich.
Last week, he secured a $15 billion bailout from Russia
along with a hefty price cut for natural gas, which Ukraine
imports from its neighbour to heat homes and fuel industry.
The initial euphoria - prompted by huge rallies and
protesters' ability to repel riot police - is wearing thin, and
keeping people on the streets will become harder, especially
with holidays approaching and the weather likely to get colder.
Establishing a political bloc could help opposition parties
preserve informal networks created during rallies as they
prepare for the presidential election in early 2015.
The new bloc, however, lacks a clear leader, being
co-chaired by Klitschko, Tyahnybok, Arseny Yatsenyuk, head of
Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, and Yulia Tymoshenko, a jailed
former prime minister and Batkivshchyna's first leader.
The lack of tangible achievements is wearing down
protesters, said Mykhailo Pohrebinsky of the Kiev Centre of
Political Research. But it could also push some towards more
radical action and spark violence.
"The situation is very dangerous," he said.
Some protesters were growing impatient for signs of a clear
strategy.
"People are standing here but I don't see any concrete plan,
something has to change," said one of the protesters,
33-year-old unemployed Sergei Dutko.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)