KIEV, March 15 Cash-strapped Ukraine is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to restructure $3 billion of debt falling due this year and wants to delay repayment by 10 years, a minister said on Thursday, marking a shift in the government's position.

"Talks are being held now on restructuring the debt falling due this year (which amounts to) $3 billion," First Deputy Economy Minister Vadim Kopylov told reporters on Thursday. "We need to discuss delaying repayment of these funds by 10 years."

Ukraine, which has about $9 billion in outstanding Eurobonds, faces a heavy debt repayment schedule this year while growth in its economy, dominated by steel exports, is slowing down due to weak global demand.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Reuters the former Soviet republic only wanted to refinance the maturing debt.

The spread on the Ukrainian portion of the JP Morgan EMBI Plus bond index widened by 25 basis points to 757 bp after Kopylov's comments on Thursday while the overall index spread tightened by 4 points.

Ukraine five-year credit default swaps jumped by 30 basis points to 780 bp following the announcement, according to data provider Markit.

The debt Ukraine needs to repay this year stems from an IMF bailout programme for 2008-2009.

The Kiev government negotiated a new $15 billion Fund loan in 2010. But the IMF halted disbursements to Ukraine in early 2011 after the government put off unpopular reforms such as raising gas and heating prices for households.

Talks on unfreezing the programme have stalled as the government of President Viktor Yanukovich cannot afford to raise the prices ahead of the October parliamentary election for political reasons.

Ukraine, a nation of 46 million, depends heavily on Russian natural gas supplies which have become increasingly expensive in the last two years as Moscow has turned the screw on prices which were heavily subsidised before.

Kiev's attempts to negotiate a new price with Moscow and thus avoid the need for price hikes required by the IMF, have failed so far.

Azarov, however, said this week Ukraine would honour its obligations if talks with the IMF on refinancing fall through.

Apart from the IMF debt, Ukraine this year must also repay - or refinance - a $2 billion loan from Russian state-run bank VTB which it took out in 2010 to plug holes in the budget.

Ukraine plans to borrow a total of about $4 billion on the international markets in 2012 and has picked JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital and Russia's Sberbank as the four lead managers for this year's possible government bond issues.

The government has said it would borrow $1.5 billion in March but gave no further details.