(Adds central bank comment)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The International Monetary
Fund said its board on Wednesday approved a long-awaited loan
disbursement to Ukraine of about $1 billion after a review of
the country's bailout program.
The IMF has agreed to pump $17.5 billion into Ukraine's
economy in a four-year bailout, releasing the funds in
installments subject to the government making progress on
economic and anti-corruption reforms.
To date, Ukraine has received about $7.62 billion in the
program launched in March 2015.
The latest disbursement was less than the roughly $1.7
billion anticipated, after some reforms required by the fund had
stalled.
But the IMF said in a statement that the board had approved
waivers for Kiev's failure to meet criteria related to
international reserves targets, external payments arrears and
foreign exchange restrictions.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said the disbursement
would clear the way for an additional $1 billion U.S. loan
guarantee and a new 600 million-euro loan from the European
Union.
In a statement, he said a Russian attempt to undermine the
IMF's decision had failed, and that the funds' release would
help keep the hryvnia currency stable and aid the economy.
"The positive decision by the IMF is evidence that the world
recognises that reforms are happening in Ukraine, that real and
positive changes are happening in Ukraine, and that the country
is moving in the right direction," Poroshenko said.
Last week, Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk
said the IMF decision should clear the way for the sale of about
$1 billion in U.S.-guaranteed bonds by the end of September.
The IMF cash and external loans should boost foreign
currency reserves to $17.2 billion by the end of the year, a
central bank deputy governor, Oleh Churiy, said, welcoming the
IMF decision as a positive signal for domestic and foreign
investors.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement
after the board's vote that Ukraine was showing signs of
recovery and improved confidence, which she attributed to the
implementation of reforms, sound macroeconomic policies and
efforts to rehabilitate Ukraine's banking system.
"Further progress in fiscal reforms is key to ensure
medium-term sustainability," Lagarde said, calling for pension
reforms and tax policies that would avoid higher deficits, and
the restructuring of state-owned enterprises.
(Additional reporting by Matthias Williams, Natalia Zinets and
Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; Editing by Richard Chang and Toby
Chopra)