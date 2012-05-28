KIEV May 28 Ukraine will have to make
significant increases in the price of gas for domestic consumers
to get funds flowing again under its suspended International
Monetary Fund bailout, the head of a visiting Fund mission said
on Monday.
Asked what Ukraine would have to do for the Fund to resume
its aid programme, IMF mission chief Christopher Jarvis said:
"We recommend significant upfront (gas) tariff increases and
regular increases thereafter as part of a time-bound plan to
eliminate subsidies."
On the national currency, the hryvnia, Jarvis said: "We
continue to believe that greater rate flexibility can better
serve Ukraine in adapting to changing economic circumstances and
can provide a buffer for external shocks."