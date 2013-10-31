KIEV Oct 31 An International Monetary Fund
mission visiting Ukraine has urged the Kiev government to raise
gas prices for domestic consumers and introduce a flexible
exchange rate for the national currency, the hryvnia, a Fund
official said on Thursday.
Jerome Vacher, the IMF's resident representative in Kiev,
told a ratings conference that these were among recommendations
made by the mission which has just ended a 10-day trip to the
ex-Soviet republic.
"Measures included a flexible exchange rate, strengthening
of the banking system, fiscal adjustment, reform of the energy
sector (and) substantial improvement of the business
environment," Vacher told the annual Fitch ratings conference.
He made clear that by energy reform the IMF meant raising
the tariffs for domestic consumers of gas - both industry and
households - something which has been long opposed by the
government.