KIEV Nov 8 Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich on Friday rejected calls by the International
Monetary Fund to make domestic consumers pay more for gas,
resisting an unpopular step before a presidential election due
early in 2015.
The refusal to end subsidies in which state-run energy
company Naftogaz sells gas to households and other domestic
consumers at prices far below the level at which it buys from
Russia will hurt Ukraine's chances if it seeks new IMF funding.
"IMF demands to raise gas prices for households will not be
accepted under any circumstances," the presidential press
service quoted Yanukovich as saying.
"We will never allow measures which cause people to suffer
and which adversely affect the financial state of our
population".
During a visit last month, the IMF urged Ukraine to raise
gas prices for domestic consumers and introduce a flexible
exchange rate for its hryvnia currency, both steps that have
previously been rejected by the government.
The IMF froze a previous $15 billion stand-by programme in
early 2011 after Kiev refused to end subsidies and raise
household gas and heating prices.
Kiev has not yet requested a new programme but analysts
expect its depleted finances mean it will eventually need one.
Ukraine must pay off $3.7 billion to the IMF next year.