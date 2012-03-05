KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 Ukraine, the world's largest sunflower oil exporter, is expected to harvest more than 10.5 million tonnes of the oilseed in the 2011/2012 season as farmers replace damaged winter grains with sunflower seed sowings, a leading trader said on Monday.

That represents up to a 16.7 percent increase in output, raising supply for crushing into edible oils and potentially making cargoes cheaper than competing rapeseed oil, the trader from Indian commodities firm Athena Tradewinds, which handles about 60 percent of the world's sunoil trade.

"There will be a lot more sunflower oil supply from Ukraine for the current September-August season," said the trader, who declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

"Given the damage in rapeseed crops in India and other producing countries, sunoil is drawing in more demand so long as there is a $15 to $20 discount. Right now the discount is at $40."

The head of the Ukrainian sunoil producers' union told Reuters in February that the country will boost its sunoil exports by about 19 percent to a record 3.1 million tonnes in the 2011/2012 season.

Ample supply from Ukraine, which accounts for about 56 percent of sunoil exports around the world, will attract more demand from price-sensitive India -- the world's largest edible oil buyer.

"There have been quite a few enquiries from India for sunoil given that palm oil prices have run up quite a bit," said the senior trader on the sidelines of the Bursa Malaysia Palm Oil Conference in Kuala Lumpur.

"We are expecting 1.2 million tonnes of sunflower oil purchases by India in the current season.

In the last oil marketing year that ended in October 2011, India bought about 830,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. Palm oil imports stood at more than 6.4 million tonnes while soyoil cargoes stood at more than 1 million tonnes.

The trader expects India's sunflower oil imports to hit 2 million tonnes in the next three to five years as the South Asian country's middle class expands and acquires a taste for higher priced cooking oil products. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ed Lane)