BRIEF-Express Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook
KIEV, March 20 Private Ukrainian companies are considering increasing food exports to Iran despite difficulties with payments, Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said on Wednesday.
"Iran's Deputy Economy Minister visited Kiev some time ago and we are considering increasing the shipments (of food). It is not the government, but private companies," Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters.
He said Ukrainian exports to Iran might include nine types of food commodities, including grain, flour and sunflower oil. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Veronica Brown and Alison Birrane)
* Dollar General Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results