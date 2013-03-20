KIEV, March 20 Private Ukrainian companies are considering increasing food exports to Iran despite difficulties with payments, Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said on Wednesday.

"Iran's Deputy Economy Minister visited Kiev some time ago and we are considering increasing the shipments (of food). It is not the government, but private companies," Prysyazhnyuk told Reuters.

He said Ukrainian exports to Iran might include nine types of food commodities, including grain, flour and sunflower oil. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Veronica Brown and Alison Birrane)