KIEV, March 21 Ukraine has resumed exports of maize to Iran, which has been hit by international sanctions, with a shipment of 30,000 tonnes made on March 13, analysts and traders said on Thursday.

The last shipments of maize to Iran were in November 2012, when Ukraine, the world's fourth-largest maize exporter in 2011/12, sent a total of 124,000 tonnes of the commodity. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; editing by Keiron Henderson)