KIEV Feb 23 Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy
Honcharenko was kidnapped by unidentified attackers in the
southern city of Odessa, a senior lawmaker and regional
authorities said on Thursday.
"An emergency has happened: Oleksiy Honcharenko has been
kidnapped by unknown people in Odessa in broad daylight," the
head of President Petro Poroshenko's BPP faction, Ihor Hryniv,
told parliament.
Thirty-six-year-old Honcharenko, a native of Odessa, is one
of the deputy heads of the BPP bloc in parliament and is known
for being outspoken on a wide range of political issues.
Odessa's prosecutor's office also said the MP had been
kidnapped, but did not give further details.
