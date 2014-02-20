KIEV Feb 21 Kiev residents emptied bank
machines of cash and stockpiled groceries on Thursday, with many
staying off the streets of the Ukrainian capital after the worst
day of violence since the country emerged from the collapse of
the Soviet Union.
Many shops, banks and restaurants in normally bustling
central Kiev did not even open their doors as a fresh wave of
clashes between riot police and protesters demanding that the
government step down swept Independence Square, bringing the
death toll to 67 since Tuesday.
So far the conflict has not spilled out much further than
the main square, known as the Maidan, with life in the rest of
the capital continuing as usual, but this week locals said
central areas were peculiarly quiet.
"Almost everyone who's not at the Maidan is staying home.
Everyone's scared, you can tell - the shelves are emptying in
the supermarkets. We don't know how long this could all go on,"
Stanislav Mostovoy, a 26-year-old salesman, said.
Violence escalated this week with video footage showing
police shooting from a rooftop at demonstrators in the Maidan
plaza, while protesters threw petrol bombs and paving stones
from barricades.
Flames and smoke drifted across the rubble-strewn streets as
protesters flew flags daubed with slogans and the wounded were
carried off by hurrying stretcher-bearers.
Iryna, a single mother who was walking to the Maidan to
donate a bag of hypodermic needles and tubes for blood
transfusions for the injured, said it was no wonder the streets
were empty.
"Would you go out if there were snipers on the roofs of your
city? This is essentially war," she said.
All schools and kindergartens in central Kiev closed this
week and the city's metro system was stopped at one stage,
although it reopened with a limited service on Thursday.
Most bank machines in the city centre ran out of cash as
large numbers of people queued up to withdraw money.
One bank executive told Reuters he was checking loaves of
bread in a local shop to see if they were fresh and the shop
assistant said: "Don't be so fussy. This might be last bread
you see for a while."