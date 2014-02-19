Opposition leader Vitali Klitschko (C, front) talks to the media during a rally in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

BERLIN Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich wants fresh talks with the opposition on Wednesday, boxer-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko told a German newspaper, adding that he was willing to attend - if police stopped their actions against protesters.

"The president wants another meeting with the opposition today and we are willing," Klitschko was quoted as saying on the website of Bild newspaper, where he is a regular columunist.

"Our demand is clear: the deployment of the police against demonstrators must stop immediately, there must be an immediately ceaseful for negotiations," he told Bild.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)