KIEV Jan 24 Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly
Klitschko said early on Friday that President Viktor Yanukovich
had yielded nothing in talks with the opposition after two
months of unrest, adding he feared possible bloodshed.
After speaking first to protesters manning barricades in
confrontation with police, Klitschko told others on Kiev's
Independence Square: "Hours of conversation were spent about
nothing. There is no sense sitting at a negotiating table with
someone who has already decided to deceive you.
"I earnestly wish that there will be no bloodshed and that
people are not killed ... I will survive, but I am afraid there
will be deaths, I am afraid of this," the
boxer-turned-politician said.
Three opposition politicians - Klitschko, former economy
minister Arseny Yatsenyuk and far-right nationalist Oleh
Tyahnibok - met Yanukovich for a second round of talks on
Thursday to try to wring concessions from him that would end two
months of street protests and clashes with police in which three
protesters have been killed.
But Klitschko said Yanukovich had refused to consider any
suggestion that he or his government should step down because of
the unrest, which has convulsed the country since Yanukovich
walked away from a free-trade pact with the European Union in
November in favour of closer economic ties with Russia.
He called for the anti-government movement in the capital
Kiev and in other cities to be broadened.
"I believe we must go step by step - today a few towns,
tomorrow there will be more. Today a few barricades - tomorrow
more. We will extend the territory of the 'Maidan'," he said,
using the local name for Kiev's Independence Square, the
crucible of the protest movement.
Yatsenyuk, another opposition leader, also said more
barricades should be built to extend the protest zone in Kiev.
"There was a list of demands that we did not get. Will we go
back? No! So now we will build barricades," he declared.
Witnesses said that in response to the opposition call,
about 1,000 demonstrators, some carrying clubs and wearing
masks, moved away from Independence Square and began to erect
new barricades closer to the presidential headquarters.