KIEV Dec 9 Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko said on Monday he was ready, with other opposition leaders, to hold compromise talks with President Viktor Yanukovich but added he feared that police action to break up peaceful protests was imminent.

Speaking to Reuters, Klitschko, a world heavyweight boxing champion turned politician, said he would insist in any talks with Yanukovich that the government resign. "I am sure that the current government must resign ... We have announced our demands more than once and in relation to this we are ready to talk with Yanukovich because no one else is making decisions," he said.

But he said opposition leaders still expected the police to use force to try break up the street protests.