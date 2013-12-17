KIEV Dec 17 Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko said on Tuesday that President Viktor Yanukovich had betrayed Ukraine's national interests and independence by agreeing to a $15 billion bailout from Russia.

"He has given up Ukraine's national interests, given up independence and prospects for a better life for every Ukrainian," he told crowds on Kiev's Independence Square.

Klitschko, a world heavyweight boxing champion, called for early elections and said he wanted to meet Yanukovich "in the ring".