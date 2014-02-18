KIEV Feb 18 Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly
Klitschko, responding to clashes between police and protesters
near parliament, on Tuesday urged President Viktor Yanukovich to
take riot police off the streets to head off further "conflict
in society".
"I am appealing to the president. Take the Berkut (Ukrainian
riot police) and interior forces off the streets. Do this and it
will provide a way out. It will be the decision of a real man,"
Klitschko said speaking to journalists inside parliament.
Clashes broke out on Tuesday when protesters confronted
police about 100 metres from parliament. Protesters torched
three police trucks with petrol bombs but were forced back by
police firing rubber bullets, and stun and smoke grenades.