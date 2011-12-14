Former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma talks to journalists as he arrives at the public prosecutor's office in Kiev, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

KIEV A Ukraine court on Wednesday threw out a charge against former President Leonid Kuchma alleging involvement in the 2000 murder of opposition journalist Georgiy Gongadze, Interfax news agency said.

The general prosecutor's office last March opened the criminal case against Kuchma, president of independent Ukraine from 1994 to 2005, on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Gongadze, one of his sharpest public critics.

The murder of the popular journalist, who was also well-known on TV talk shows, became emblematic of the sleaze and violence of post-Soviet Ukraine under Kuchma and led to street clashes in Kiev between protesters and riot police.

But on Wednesday a Kiev court ruled as unlawful the prosecutor's case, Interfax said.

Kuchma, 73, had denied any role in the grisly murder of the 31-year-old campaigning editor. It turned into post-Soviet Ukraine's most notorious crime case and was a turning point in Kuchma's 10-year rule.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth)