KIEV, June 13 Ukraine could create jobs and
boost tax revenues by introducing regulations for domestic
production of rum and whisky, two increasingly popular imported
alcoholic drinks, a member of parliament said.
Andriy Pinchuk from the ruling Party of the Regions said on
Wednesday a new draft law would help farmers boost grain
production, increase sowing areas, and create jobs.
The alcoholic beverage industry in Ukraine, itself a major
producer of grains such as barley, corn and wheat, has
traditionally focused on horilka and vodka, common eastern
European strong spirits, and brandy.
"Statistical data ... shows an increase in imports of ...
rum and whisky due to higher demand for these alcoholic
beverages in Ukraine," Pinchuk said.
More broadly, whisky sales data shows growing demand from
emerging markets. Diageo, the largest producer of Scotch
whisky, said last week it would invest over 1 billion pounds
($1.55 billion) in the drink over five years.
Economic growth in Ukraine was expected to slow down to 3.9
percent this year from 5.2 percent in 2011 as global demand for
its key export, steel, has been weakening.
($1 = 0.6432 pound)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dan Lalor)