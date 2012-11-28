* Confusion over Spaniard who signed deal with Ukraine
government
* Spain's Gas Natural says it has signed no deal in Ukraine
By Pavel Polityuk and Olzhas Auyezov
KIEV, Nov 28 Ukrainian officials scrambled on
Wednesday, two days after a vital $1.1 billion gas terminal deal
unravelled, to establish whether a man they believed had signed
for Spain's Gas Natural actually represented the
company.
Vladislav Kaskiv, the head of Ukraine's state investment
agency, signed the deal in Kiev in front of Prime Minister
Mykola Azarov and the energy minister, with a man his agency
initially identified as Gas Natural executive Jordi Garcia
Tabernero.
The Spanish energy company quickly denied joining a
consortium that would build a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, a project Ukraine hailed
as reducing its dependence on pipeline gas from Russia.
Gas Natural also said Tabernero had not been in Ukraine at
the time of the signing ceremony, a video of which was published
on the government website.
Ukrainian officials, who insisted they had struck a genuine
deal on Monday and stayed silent on Tuesday, said on Wednesday
they were trying to figure out what had happened.
"This was most likely a result of gross negligence on the
part of officials," a source close to the government said.
Kaskiv, who according to the source looked shocked when he
met officials the day after the signing, did not appear at a
weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday but issued a statement
blaming the confusion on technical issues.
"I still hope that the (Gas Natural denial) published by the
media was caused by technical hitches. We are now carrying out
consultations with regards to this," Kaskiv said in a statement
published on the agency's website.
The Spanish company's denial on Monday made clear it was not
even considering the idea of the LNG terminal.
"Gas Natural has not signed any contract to invest in an LNG
plant in the Ukraine, nor are we leading any consortium to
develop such a terminal... nor are we studying anything along
these lines," the company said in a statement.
WHO SIGNED?
After Gas Natural denied Tabernero had been present,
Ukraine's state investment agency identified the mysterious
Spaniard as Jordi Sarda Bonvehi. Gas Natural riposted that no
such person worked for it.
Energy Minister Yuri Boiko told reporters on Wednesday that
the government was checking if Bonvehi had the authority to sign
anything on behalf of Gas Natural.
"As far as I understand, they are clarifying technical
issues related to whether he (Bonvehi) had the authority (to
sign the deal). But this person has taken part in all
negotiations on behalf of this company," Boiko said.
A government source said a Ukrainian official was due to
travel to Spain to investigate further.
A Ukraine government official gave Reuters a mobile
telephone number he said belonged to Bonvehi and a man answering
it said he was the person in question and he might be willing to
meet reporters in Spain later in the day.
Reuters could not immediately confirm independently that it
had spoken with Bonvehi or with someone else.
Kaskiv said Ukraine would press ahead with the project
regardless.
"In any case, the Spanish company's possible refusal to take
part in the project will not be critical," he said.
Initially he had said Gas Natural would have a 75 percent
stake in the consortium and the former Soviet republic would own
the remaining 25 percent.
The LNG terminal would allow Ukraine to import gas from
suppliers in the Caspian and the Gulf at a price much lower than
that charged by Russia's Gazprom.
Ukraine's reliance on gas coming by pipeline from Russia has
been a source of repeated friction between the two countries and
many Ukrainians view it as an unacceptable instrument of
continued influence by Moscow.