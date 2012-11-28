* Confusion over Spaniard who signed deal with Ukraine
government
* Spain's Gas Natural says it has signed no deal in Ukraine
By Olzhas Auyezov and Tracy Rucinski
KIEV/MADRID, Nov 28 Ukraine admitted it had
signed a $1.1 billion gas terminal deal with an unauthorised man
it thought was acting for Gas Natural Fenosa, while the
Spanish company denied he was its representative and said there
was no contract.
Vladislav Kaskiv, head of Ukraine's state investment agency,
signed the deal in Kiev on Monday in front of Prime Minister
Mykola Azarov and the energy minister.
Gas Natural quickly denied the deal, which would have formed
two-party consortium with Kiev to build a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, a project Kiev
hailed as cutting dependence on pipeline gas from Russia.
After the company said the executive named by Kiev as its
signatory had not even been there, the Ukrainian agency revised
its statement to identify the man as Jordi Sarda Bonvehi.
On Wednesday, the investment agency official in charge of
the LNG project said Bonvehi had been a middleman in Ukraine's
talks with Gas Natural.
"He (Bonvehi) was organising the visit of (Gas Natural)
representatives. Unfortunately, for technical reasons, company
representatives did not come," the official, Vitaly Demyanyuk
said, adding that Bonvehi then signed the agreement himself.
"He expected the company would (later) confirm his powers
(to sign the contract)," Demyanyuk said.
Gas Natural denied on Wednesday it had given any mandate for
a deal in Ukraine, reiterating its Monday statement that it was
not even studying anything along the lines of an LNG terminal in
the country.
"Gas Natural Fenosa is sending a formal notice to the person
who, according to media reports, seems to have claimed to
represent the company at an event that took place in Kiev last
Monday," the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
"This person does not represent the company, therefore Gas
Natural Fenosa reserves the right to take such legal action as
may be appropriate once the details of the situation have been
clarified."
Barcelona-based Gas Natural is a leading international gas
and electricity company with a presence in 25 countries. It does
not have any business in Ukraine.
Ukraine's Demyanyuk declined to elaborate any further on the
incident and did not say whether the agency had known Bonvehi
was not empowered to sign the deal.
In addition to public embarrassment, the setback leaves
Ukraine once again looking for investors in the project at a
time when its budget deficit is ballooning and its economy is
suffering from the euro zone troubles.
"This was most likely a result of gross negligence on part
of (Ukrainian) officials," a source close to the government
said.
WHO IS BONVEHI?
When asked about the failed deal on Wednesday, a government
official gave Reuters a mobile telephone number he said belonged
to Bonvehi. A man answering the phone identified himself as
Bonvehi and said he had signed the deal although he had not been
authorised to do so.
"I thought I could sign it and then settle it with the
company," he said.
Speaking in imperfect Russian, he declined to elaborate
further or say which company he represented.
Reuters could not independently establish the identity of
the man, who said he was in Barcelona. In a second telephone
conversation in Spanish, he declined to answer questions over
the phone and said he could meet with a reporter on Thursday.
State investment agency chief Kaskiv said Ukraine would
press ahead with the project regardless.
"In any case, the Spanish company's possible refusal to take
part in the project will not be critical," he said.
Initially he had said Gas Natural would have a 75 percent
stake in the consortium and the former Soviet republic would own
the remaining 25 percent
The LNG terminal would allow Ukraine to import gas from
suppliers in the Caspian and the Gulf at a price much lower than
that charged by Russia's Gazprom.
Ukraine's reliance on gas coming by pipeline from Russia has
been a source of repeated friction between the two countries and
many Ukrainians view it as an unacceptable instrument of
continued influence by Moscow.