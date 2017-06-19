By Alessandra Prentice
KIEV, June 19 A Ukrainian opposition lawmaker
began a hunger strike on Monday, accusing central government of
inaction in allowing trash to pile up in the picturesque western
city of Lviv, the power-base of his Samopomich (Self-Reliance)
party.
Party leader and Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi accuses Kiev of
blocking efforts to reroute rubbish from the city's overfilled
landfills to sites outside the region in an effort to discredit
Samopomich. The party quit the ruling coalition in early 2016.
Some analysts say the row is early jockeying ahead of
parliamentary and presidential elections due in 2019.
President Petro Poroshenko and the government say Sadovyi's
office is to blame for the problem in the city known for its
baroque churches and cobbled squares; but they say they are
willing to help.
Parliamentary deputy Oleh Berezyuk, the Samopomich faction
leader in parliament, launched his hunger strike on the steps of
the presidential administration building in Kiev.
"As a person, a doctor and a member of parliament I have
taken the extraordinary decision to go on hunger strike in
support of Lviv citizens and in protest at the high-handedness
of the central authorities," Ukrainian media quoted him as
saying in a faction leaders' meeting.
He did not say how long the strike would last.
Lviv council has asked for a state of emergency to be
declared to remove over 8,500 tonnes of accumulated trash.
On Monday Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said the
government was prepared to consider setting aside 50 million
hryvnias ($1.9 million) for landfill construction in the Lviv
region.
During a conference call with regional authorities he also
said: "I want to ask the whole country, if Lviv Mayor Andriy
Sadovyi happens to turn to you for help, I beg you, help if you
can," his press service quoted him as saying.
