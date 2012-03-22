KIEV Ukrainian soldiers shot dead one man and detained another who were trying to steal weapons from a military base in the city of Kharkiv, one the venues of the Euro 2012 football championship, police said on Thursday.

One soldier defending the radar base was killed during the two-man attack and two others were injured during the gun fight which began at around 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement.

Ukraine, together with Poland, will host the Euro 2012 football championship in June and several matches are due to be held in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

