KIEV Nine coal miners were missing on Thursday after a methane gas explosion in a pit in the east Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the emergency services said on Thursday.

The blast occurred at 3.39 a.m (0039 GMT) at a depth of 300 metres, they said in a statement.

The mine is in the small town of Kirovske, 90 km (56 miles) north of the regional capital Donetsk and 40 km (25 miles) from Slaviansk, in the Donbass mining region where pro-Russian separatists have taken up arms in some areas.

