(Adds investment estimate for 2016, quotes, background)
* Head of EBRD urges Ukraine to rethink Naftogaz changes
* EBRD set to more than halve investment in Ukraine this
year
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Sept 19 The head of one of Ukraine's
largest creditors, the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, urged Ukraine on Monday to reverse changes that
have moved control of its natural gas transport firm to the
country's economy ministry.
While Ukraine's international lenders have long been calling
for state run Naftogaz to be broken up, Kiev's recent decision
to move the Ukrtransgaz transport operations under the economy
ministry has left them dismayed.
"We have been talking to the government about how to make
sure such decisions are taken properly and maybe in this case to
actually, we think, re-think this decision because it would
affect investors like us and the World bank and others as well,"
EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti told Reuters in an interview.
The Ukrainian government was now looking at the issue, he
said.
Naftogaz has said the move is in violation of a deal with
foreign creditors and could hold up a $500 million loan for
vital gas purchases from Europe.
"We want to find a solution to this problem because it does
affect not just the image of financing this project, but
immediately affects how investors look at Ukraine," Chakrabarti
said during a visit to Bulgaria.
The EBRD is one of the biggest investors in Ukraine,
financing projects worth about 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 bln) in
2014 and 2015 combined, but political impasse in the first five
months of this year has slowed the process, Chakrabarti said.
"I think this year will be much slower, it will be much less
- it will be about 400 million euros, may be a little bit more,"
he said.
Chakrabarti said he hoped that investment would pick up next
year, noting the country has serious potential to attract
investors in the agriculture and IT sectors, but said it should
be linked to growth and clear policies.
"There is plenty of potential there, but it also needs,
frankly, clear policies, clear policymaking, sticking to
standards, trying to raise standards wherever possible," he
said.
Though the Naftogaz issues have cast a cloud over Ukraine
sentiment in recent days there was relief last week when the
International Monetary Fund approved a long-delayed disbursement
from its $17.5 billion rescue programme.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Marc Jones in
London; editing by Susan Fenton)