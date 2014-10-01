KIEV Oct 1 Ukraine's central bank will sell foreign currency on Wednesday to Naftogaz so that the state energy firm can pay holders of its $1.6 billion Eurobond, the bank said in a statement, citing its head.

Earlier on Wednesday, a holder of Ukraine's Naftogaz bond said it had not yet received payment on the sovereign-guaranteed issue which matured on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)