* Gazprom says debt stands at $4.5 bln
* Naftogaz says size of debt depends on price agreed for gas
* Ukraine could have 4-5 bcm deficit of gas this winter
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Oct 23 Ukraine's Naftogaz has set aside
$3.1 billion in a special escrow account to pay Russian natural
gas supplier Gazprom, the chief executive of Ukraine's
national oil and gas company told Reuters on Thursday.
Russia cut off gas flows to Ukraine in mid-June citing
unpaid bills, adding to tensions sparked by Russia's annexation
of Ukraine's Crimea region.
After months of stalemate, pressure has mounted for a deal
to allow gas deliveries for heating as winter approaches.
Gazprom has since said the debt now stands near $4.5 billion.
Ukraine has agreed to pay off $3.1 billion towards its gas
debt to Gazprom in two tranches this year to help unblock its
access to gas over the winter.
The first payment of $1.45 billion is due by the end of this
month and the second payment of $1.6 billion is due by the end
of the year.
"That money is already there, in a special escrow account.
$3.1 billion has already been set aside for paying Gazprom,"
Naftogaz chief executive Andriy Kobolyev said in an interview on
the sidelines of the FT European Gas Summit in London.
When asked how Naftogaz will pay the remaining amount,
Kobolyev said there was no such thing as fixed debt.
"We have not yet agreed a (gas) price with the Russian
Federation for 2014 -- that is why the size of the debt will
depend on the price we agree. And that price will depend on the
arbitration process in Stockholm," he said.
Naftogaz has lodged a case with the Stockholm arbitration
tribunal for a revision of its gas deal with Gazprom, a decision
on which is expected towards the end of next year.
WINTER GAS
The latest round of gas talks between Moscow and Kiev took
place on Tuesday in Brussels with no agreement and more talks
are scheduled for Oct. 29.
On Wednesday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said
the two sides had almost reached a deal but had stumbled over
the issue of how Ukraine will pay in advance for gas supplies in
November and December.
A price of $385 per thousand cubic metres was cited for
Russian gas supplies this winter, but Kobolyev said he would not
disclose the price they are discussing now.
"There are different prices being discussed," he said.
At the next round of talks next week, the two main issues to
be resolved for Naftogaz are whether Gazprom will be willing to
sign a binding deal and the schedule of when and how much
Naftogaz has to pay.
Ukraine could have a deficit of 4 billion to 5 billion cubic
metres of gas this winter, Kobolyev said. This does not include
local production, gas in storage or gas coming from Europe.
If Russian gas remains cut off, Naftogaz will look to get
all of its gas needs from the EU. If an interim deal with
Gazprom is agreed, it plans to purchase an additional 4 bcm to 6
bcm of gas from the Russian supplier, Kobolyev added.
Kobolyev also confirmed that Naftogaz has repaid its $1.7
billion Eurobond in full.
