* Loan was agreed last year and repayment fell due in June
* Naftogaz at centre of gas disputes between Ukraine and
Russia
KIEV, July 4 Ukraine state oil and gas company
Naftogaz is in talks to extend the repayment terms of a $2
billion loan from Russia's Gazprombank, which fell
due last month, the government said on Thursday.
The financially troubled Ukrainian company imports Russian
gas and then sells it to domestic householders for much less
under a system of state subsidies.
Scheduled repayment of the loan fell due on June 24, the
government said on the parliament's website. "The company has
proposed to the bank that the timescale ... be extended," it
said.
Naftogaz is a major player in confrontations between Ukraine
and Russia over the price of Russian gas supplies, much of which
passes through pipelines in the former Soviet republic to
consumers in Europe.
The government chose to give details of the Gazprombank loan
on Thursday in a document that also said it was turning to
parliament for approval to guarantee repayment of the loan.
The government announcement was the first official word of a
deal that was tied up last year.
Apart from this loan, Naftogaz must also next year repay
$1.6 billion to investors under a five-year Eurobond programme.
Naftogaz's financial troubles have been at the centre of
discussions between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund,
which has been urging Kiev to raise the price of gas to
households.
But this has been rejected by the government of President
Viktor Yanukovich, which fears a public backlash that would hurt
its popularity.
Naftogaz pays about $1 billion a month for gas from Russian
gas export monopoly Gazprom, the main shareholder of
Gazprombank. At the same time, it receives money from Gazprom
for shipping its gas to Europe.
Gazprom said last week it would pay $1 billion up
front to Ukraine for gas transit to finance Kiev's purchases of
gas for storage and to secure shipments to Europe in the winter
of 2013/14.
Gazprom ships more than half of its gas to Europe via
Ukraine. This year it aims to increase exports to Europe, where
it provides a quarter of gas needs, to 150 billion cubic metres
from 138 bcm last year.
Ukraine has been trying for months to renegotiate its
current gas deal with Russia, seeking a lower price. But the
talks have so far failed to yield any tangible results.
