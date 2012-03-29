(Adds Gazprombank as potential lender, changes source)
KIEV, March 29 Ukrainian state energy firm
Naftogaz is in talks with Russia's Gazprombank for a $2 billion
loan with a term of up to seven years to finance gas purchases
for the next heating season, the government said on Thursday.
Naftogaz buys gas from Russia's Gazprom, the main
shareholder of Gazprombank, and pays about $1 billion a month.
At the same time, it receives money from Gazprom for shipping
its gas to Europe.
According to an announcement posted on a state procurement
website, Naftogaz chose not to engage other potential lenders
because it needed the money urgently.
Last November, Naftogaz borrowed $550 million from
Gazprombank to finance its gas purchases.
Ukraine has been trying for more than a year to renegotiate
its current gas deal with Russia, seeking a lower price. But the
talks have so far failed to yield any tangible results.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)