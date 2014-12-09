LONDON Dec 9 A representative of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called for state energy company Naftogaz to be privatised on Tuesday, and for commercial gas pricing to replace costly public subsidies.

"Naftogaz needs to be privatised," Dmytro Shymkiv, the president's deputy chief of staff said at a Ukraine Investment conference.

"We need to absolutely increase gas prices in the supply chain for both private consumers and commercial consumers."

He added that subsidies to Naftogaz are "skyrocketing", and were costing the state around ten times the budget for the army. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin and Marc Jones)