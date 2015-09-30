KIEV, Sept 30 Ukrainian state-run energy firm
Naftogaz posted on Wednesday a first-half net loss of 4.5
billion hryvnia ($214 million) partly due to a sharp
depreciation of the national hryvnia currency.
Servicing its foreign-denominated debt of $2.6 billion
became expensive for Naftogaz after the hyrvnia fell by 50
percent against the dollar in February on fears that a conflict
with pro-Russian separatists could escalate.
The fall in hryvnia value also affected revenue as Naftogaz
collected far less from retail customers than it paid in dollars
for imports.
"Prices (paid by consumers) were 4-5 times lower than the
cost of imported gas," it said in a statement.
Reforming Naftogaz is one of the main goals of the new
pro-European government's effort to stabilise its economy.
Under a four-year reform programme agreed with the
International Monetary Fund in exchange for a $17.5 billion
funding package, Ukraine raised gas prices paid to Naftogaz in
April.
The company's first-half loss is one-seventh of its loss in
the same period of 2014 partly because this year Naftogaz
included the profit of daughter companies in its results, the
company said.
($1 = 21.0500 hryvnias)
