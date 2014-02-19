BRUSSELS Feb 19 Ukraine's relations with NATO
will suffer if the military intervenes against protesters, NATO
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Wednesday.
"I strongly urge the Ukrainian government to refrain from
further violence. If the military intervenes against the
opposition, Ukraine's ties with NATO will be seriously damaged,"
Rasmussen said in a statement after violent clashes between
police and protesters in Kiev.
While Ukraine is not presently seeking membership of the
Western military alliance, it does cooperate with NATO in a
number of areas. Twenty-eight of its soldiers participate in the
NATO-led force in Afghanistan.