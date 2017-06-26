* Pipeline will pump Russian gas to Germany and beyond
* Nord Stream 2 project has split EU
* East European states fear over reliance on Russian gas
* Germany and other beneficiaries back the plan
By John Irish
PARIS, June 26 Ukraine urged the European Union
on Monday to seek more guarantees on energy security from Russia
before building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and said it could
have "dangerous consequences" by leaving the bloc reliant on
Russian supplies.
The project is designed to double the amount of gas Russia
pumps to Germany via the Baltic Sea. It was agreed last year
between European states and Russia's state-run Gazprom, which
already supplies about a third of the EU's gas needs.
The plan has split the EU. Eastern European and Baltic Sea
states fear it will increase reliance on Russian gas and
undermine Ukraine's role as a gas transit route, while Germany
and other beneficiaries in northern Europe back the project.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told Reuters in an
interview Paris that the pipeline "would have disastrous
consequences for the energy security of the European Union and
would make the EU dependent on one source."
The minister, speaking after talks between Ukraine's
President Petro Poroshenko and his French counterpart Emmanuel
Macron, said the EU needed more assurances from Moscow.
"What is now on the table is not enough to engage in any
meaningful conversation with Russia," he said, adding that
Macron and Poroshenko had touched on the issue of the pipeline
project, in which French utility Engie is a partner.
Ukraine, a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe, is
embroiled in a conflict with Russia in its eastern region.
Western nations have imposed sanctions on Moscow over the
crisis.
"We need clear guarantees that any kind of development would
not hamper Ukraine from the point of energy security and from
the point of gas supplies. This is a fundamental point," the
Ukrainian minister said.
"How can you trust Russia in setting up a unique source of
gas supply?" Klimkin said.
Thirteen EU nations voiced support on Monday for a proposal
to empower the EU executive to negotiate with Russia over
objections to the pipeline, despite Germany's opposition. A vote
on the issue will take place in the autumn.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week she saw no
role for the European Commission and said it risked delaying
construction of the pipeline to supply gas from Russia's Baltic
coast to Germany by 2019.
"We made the point that the project has no economic
viability," the Ukrainian minister said. "Maybe some companies
will benefit for the time being but in the long run it will lead
to nowhere."
