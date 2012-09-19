Sept 19 The Republic of Ukraine on Wednesday added $600 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. VTB Capital, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Sberbank CIB were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UKRAINE AMT $600 MLN COUPON 9.25 PCT MATURITY 07/24/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 107.125 FIRST PAY 01/24/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.461 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/26/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 677.8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A