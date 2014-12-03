VIENNA Dec 3 The U.N. nuclear agency said on Wednesday it had been told by Ukraine that a reactor at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant remained safely shut down following a short circuit in the plant's transformer yard last week.

Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said no radioactive materials had been released because of the shutdown, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Angus MacSwan)